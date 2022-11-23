UP: Woman’s body parts found in field, her disfigured face leads police to killer husband

Police arrest husband, his friend for killing, chopping body parts of wife. | File Photo

A gruesome crime recently surfaced in Uttar Pradesh when the torso, right hand and legs of a woman were found in a field in a village. The police have now solved the crime and nabbed her husband and a friend of his for killing the woman, chopping her body parts and disposing of them. The case has eerie similarities with the Delhi murder case that recently shook the nation.

The case did not have many clues initially when the body parts were discovered in Gulheria village under the Rampur Kalan police station on November 8. However, the police recovered the disfigured face of the woman a few days later. The face was used to make a sketch and copies of it were shared across districts of Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Sultanpur to identify the victim.

The woman’s mother, a resident of Barabanki, finally came forward after a few days identifying the victim as her daughter, Jyoti, a 38-year-old woman who had lived in the town for 10 years. Police then traced her husband, 46-year-old Pankaj, who had been missing since November 15.

Unable to explain the disappearance of his wife, Pankaj finally confessed to having strangled her to death. The reason behind the crime was suspected infidelity. He then chopped and disposed of her body parts in a field with a friend’s help in similar manner to the Shraddha Walkar case where her live-in partner Aftaab Poonawala did a similar clean up job.

In a raid on his house, the police found blood-stained clothes and a sharp edged knife. Both have been arrested by the police.

READ | Bengaluru: How porn addiction sent college student to jail

(With inputs from IANS)