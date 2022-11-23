Search icon
Bengaluru: How porn addiction sent college student to jail

Bengaluru: The man performed a similar act on November 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Bengaluru news: The police are investigating the case further. (Representational)

Bengaluru: Addiction to porn films steered a Bengaluru college student into jail. The man, named Shubham, is a senior college student in Bengaluru. This week, he was arrested after he was caught filming unsuspecting women students taking baths in his college's washroom. When the police caught him and checked his phone, they found hundreds of porn clips. 

The police later found his laptops replete with such obscene clips. They said the man is addicted to porn videos shot in toilets. When he couldn't get hold of more porn videos, he decided to shoot some on his own. 

As he was installing the devices, the college management caught him red-handed but let him off with a warning on November 13. 

The man performed a similar act on November 19. He was again caught by a woman student.

The private college management then called the police where he was arrested.

Also read: Bengaluru man caught red-handed installing camera in women's washroom; police find 1,200 obscene clip on mobile

The man has been identified as Shubham M. Azad, a student in a private college in Bengaluru's Hosakerehalli neighbourhood.

The police are investigating the case further.

