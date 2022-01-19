UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll vs 2017 Assembly polls: SP to give BJP a tougher fight?

The election frenzy in India is advancing in full force, with the polling process in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand- right around the corner. As per the opinion polls, BJP is expected to pull forward this year in the UP assembly elections 2022.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are will commence from February 10, and the results are expected to be out by March 10. Just a few weeks shy of the polling process, the opinion polls conducted by Zee News show what to expect from the polls this time.

According to the UP elections 2022 opinion poll by Zee News, SP is expected to give a tough competition to BJP this year in terms of vote share. BJP is still prevailing in the opinion polls but is likely to form a government in Uttar Pradesh with fewer seats, as compared to the 2017 assembly polls in the state.

It is expected that BJP will lose a large chunk of seats, as many as 50, to the rival Samajwadi Party in the upcoming elections, according to the opinion polls. Though BJP is expected to win the UP elections in 2022, the seat share of the party will likely take a major hit as compared to the 2017 assembly polls in the state.

UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll vs 2017 Assembly polls

BJP – 245-267 seats in opinion polls, 312 seats in 2017 elections

SP – 125-148 seats in opinion polls, 47 seats in 2017 elections

BSP – 5-9 seats in opinion polls, 19 seats in 2017 elections

Congress – 3-7 seats in opinion polls, 7 seats in 2017 elections

Others- 2-6 seats in opinion polls, 18 seats in 2017 elections

The Samajwadi Party, which has emerged as the major opposition for BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls this year, is also expected to win a higher number of seats with respect to the 2017 assembly polls in the state.

During the UP assembly elections conducted in 2017, the BJP emerged victorious with a massive majority by winning 312 seats out of the total 403 seats. According to the opinion poll, BJP is expected to win around 245 to 267 seats this year.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is expected to give a tougher competition to BJP this year, expected to win around 125 to 148 seats in UP elections 2022. The SP alliance, during the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, won just 47 seats, while its alliance, Congress, won 7 seats.