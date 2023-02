File Photo

While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about millets.

Sitharaman said that India is at the forefront to popularise the millet. The FM was quoted as saying, "We are the largest producer and second-largest exporter." In her speech, Sitharaman also addressed millet as 'Maa Anna' and said that the government will support the Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.