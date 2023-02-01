Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 50 more airports for better connectivity

File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The FM began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today. In a big move, the government announced today 50 more airports in India for connectivity.

During her speech, she mentioned 'Amrit Kaal' several times. Sitharaman was quoted as saying, "This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all."