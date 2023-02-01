Search icon
Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 50 more airports for better connectivity

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 50 more airports for better connectivity
File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The FM began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today. In a big move, the government announced today 50 more airports in India for connectivity. 

READ | Union Budget 2023: What is Amrit Kaal, which was mentioned repeatedly by Nirmala Sitharaman

During her speech, she mentioned 'Amrit Kaal' several times. Sitharaman was quoted as saying, "This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all."

