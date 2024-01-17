'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits.

India on Wednesday reacted to Iran's recent missile strike on Pakistan soil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it understands actions that countries take in their self-defence. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan, and asserted that India has 'an uncompromising' position of 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism. The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike in Pakistan on Tuesday targeting terror bases.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," Jaiswal said. Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits. In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return to Islamabad for the time being. Pakistan also reserves the right to retaliate to the provocation by Iran, she said.

Our response to media queries regarding Iran's air strikes in Pakistan:https://t.co/45NAxXTpkG pic.twitter.com/1P4Csj5Ftb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2024

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province. Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

(With inputs from PTI)