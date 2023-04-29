Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police doubles cash reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on Ashraf's relative

A financial reward of Rs 50,000 was offered by the police on April 17 in exchange for information leading to the capture of Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police doubles cash reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on Ashraf's relative
Saddam, Ashraf Ahmed (File Photo)

Police here on Friday doubled to Rs 1 lakh the cash reward on the head of Saddam, a relative of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf, in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal.

On April 17, the police announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Saddam, who is the brother-in-law of Ashraf.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Bareilly zone, P C Meena on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on Saddam's head, said Circle Officer (City-3) Ashish Pratap Singh.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Following the murder, an FIR was filed at Bithri Chainpur police station here against Saddam, Ashraf, his henchman Lalla Gaddi, Bareilly district prison warden Shivhari Awasthi, canteen director Dayaram alias Nanhe, jail officers and employees on charges of conspiracy, extortion and giving protection to criminals, among others.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Brij Bhushan reacts to ongoing wrestlers' protest, says 'will accept SC's decision')

Nine accused, including Lalla Gaddi, were sent to jail on the grounds that they used to work for Saddam.

It was through Saddam and Lalla Gaddi that the accused met Ashraf illegally in Bareilly district jail on February 12, according to police.

Later in March, six district jail personnel, including the jailor and deputy jailor, were suspended for facilitating illegal meetings of visitors with Ashraf in prison.

Atiq and Ashraf, who had been booked in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead at point-blank range on April 15 by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a hospital for a checkup. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.