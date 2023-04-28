Search icon
Exclusive: Brij Bhushan reacts to ongoing wrestlers' protest, says 'will accept SC's decision'

Despite the accusations made against him, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh said that he will accept the decision of Supreme Court in this matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted in an exclusive interview with Zee News to the ongoing protest by Indian wrestlers in Delhi. Despite the accusations made against him, WFI Chief Singh said that he has not escaped and is only at his house.

At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, wrestlers have been demonstrating against Brij Bhushan Singh since Sunday. The WFI president has been charged with sexual harassment by wrestlers. The Supreme Court was notified by the Delhi Police on Friday that a FIR would be filed against the accused Brij Bhushan Singh. 

In a conversation with Zee News, Brij Bhushan Singh said, “This matter is in the Supreme Court. I welcome the decision taken by the top court. I have full faith in the police investigation and the Supreme Court. Wherever needed in the investigation, I will cooperate.”

Responding to the question of why female wrestlers have only now come forward and protested against him, Brij Bhushan said, "If these harassments was happening since 2012, why hasn't anyone reported this to the sports ministry, police, WFI, (IOA) Indian Olympic Association, or even to the media?"

He continued, "Instead of taking their complaint to the police station, these people reach Jantar Mantar." All of these protestors, according to Brij Bhushan, used to meet with him up until 10 days before their January protest. Singh added that the wrestlers should have waited for the outcome of the Sports Ministry's investigating committee that was formed.

Does Haryana oppose Brij Bhushan Singh?

Brij Bhushan responded, "Haryana's wrestler and Guardian are not angry with me," when asked if the wrestler lobby in that state is against him. The wrestlers who make the accusations all come from the same wrestling arena, and some of them come from the same family.

He added that in addition to them, children from Karnataka, Kerala, Bengal, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh also reside in the camp. However, nobody has ever reported any incident against him. On giving his resignation, WFI chief responded, “ My tenure is over. Until the elections are over, I am handling the work.

