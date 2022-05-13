UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away, India declares one-day state mourning on May 14

Reuters photo

India has declared one-day state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said National Flag will be flown at half-mast on Saturday throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly.

In a statement, the MHA said, "His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has passed away. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning tomorrow throughout India," the MHA said.

The statement further read, "The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

UAE President, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness. President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief on the passing of the UAE President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid respect to the leader, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the family of the UAE President and the people of the country.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.