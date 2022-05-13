Miscreants take over Patna flyover for birthday celebration, Police arrest 5

File Photo

Police said on Thursday that a group of more than 20 miscreants had taken over a key flyover in Patna for a birthday celebration last month. After the incident came to light, action is being taken against the accused now.

The incident took place on April 25 on the Patli flyover connecting Patna AIIMS to Digha. The area comes under the Rupaspur police station. During the birthday celebration, two of the miscreants even fired several rounds in the air.

Rupaspur SHO Chandra Bhanu told IANS, "The incident came to our knowledge recently and we have immediately taken action against the alleged persons. Four youths, including 'birthday boy' Saurav Yadav are arrested in this connection. The hunt is on to nab other persons as well."

The accused youths did live coverage of the celebration on the Instagram account of Saurav Yadav, identified as a small trader and a resident of Nasriganj locality near Digha. As per the viral video, they have parked at least one dozen cars and SUVs on one side of the two-lane flyover, and put the cake to be cut on the bonnet of one of the cars.

Two of the miscreants were firing in the air indiscriminately. Due to indiscriminate firing, none of the commuters were present on the road. They have held the flyover for at least half an hour on ransom.

"We have identified all the accused persons including those two who were involved in firing bullets in the air. They are at large. We are making all efforts to nab them soon," the SHO said.