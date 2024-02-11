Twitter
Headlines

U19 World Cup: Harjas Singh, Mahli Beardman star as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for 4th time

Two new countries will get India’s UPI, RuPay services, PM Modi to attend 'historic launch' tomorrow

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of proposed farmers' protest, releases route suggestions; details here

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

U19 World Cup: Harjas Singh, Mahli Beardman star as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for 4th time

Two new countries will get India’s UPI, RuPay services, PM Modi to attend 'historic launch' tomorrow

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

Animals that can hunt at night

9 Bollywood celebs you didn't know are related

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

HomeIndia

India

Two new countries will get India’s UPI, RuPay services, PM Modi to attend 'historic launch' tomorrow

India has emerged as a leader in fintech innovation and digital public infrastructure. PM Modi has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth will attend the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and RuPay card services in Mauritius, on Monday 1 pm via video conferencing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

India has emerged as a leader in fintech innovation and digital public infrastructure. PM Modi has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries.

Given India's robust cultural and people-to-people linkages with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide cross-section of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity between the countries, the MEA release also said.

The launch will enable the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as, for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate the usage of RuPay cards for settlements both in India and Mauritius, it added.

Notably, during Wickremesinghe's New Delhi visit in July 2023, India and Sri Lanka inked an agreement of UPI's acceptance in the island country.

Earlier that year, in February, PhonePe, Indian digital payments and financial technology company, launched support for cross-border UPI payments, under UPI International, allowing the apps' users to use their Indian bank accounts to pay at merchant outlets in the UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan, The Bhutan Live reported.

With this, PhonePe became the first in its category to integrate UPI International. UPI International, introduced by the cross-border arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI International Payments Limited), facilitates UPI transactions for the Indian diaspora abroad.

Rahul Chari, CTO and co-founder of PhonePe, as quoted by The Bhutan Live, said, "UPI International is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI too. I am sure this launch will prove to be a game-changer and will completely transform the way Indians travelling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad."

PhonePe is India's largest UPI app by market size. The app raised USD 350 million in funding as part of its USD 1 billion fundraising ahead of an initial public offering (IPO).

The UPI payment system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace. It is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly using a virtual payment address (VPA) created by the customer.

(with inputs from news agency: ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Rahul Gandhi has a policy...': Union Minister Amit Shah lashes out at Congress leader for questioning PM Modi's caste

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects

    Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

    'Please help me': Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh urges Indians to find her family in Kanpur | Exclusive

    This engineer-turned-actor used to live in slums, slept empty stomach, made blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

    From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

    In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

    Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE