Two close aides to slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Thane

Maharashtra ATS arrested two close aides of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey from Thane on Saturday. They are both accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sushil Kumar alias Sonu Tiwari were arrested by Juhu unit of Maharashtra ATS. They were booked under section 302, 307, 120(B), IPC of the Indian Penal Code.

After the Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off that one of the accused in the Kanpur encounter is searching for a hideout in the Mumbai or Thane area, the polce laid a trap at at Kolkshet road in Thane and apprehended Guddan and Sonu.

The ATS unit that caught both the accused was headed by PI Daya Nayak.

Guddan is involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey including the murder case of State Minister Santosh Shukla in 2001.

On Friday, UP gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the UP Police.

He was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West said.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out the case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.