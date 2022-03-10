Tips for your wedding photos: Mohit Bhardwaj's 3 pro tips

Palace outing, portrait of the bride and groom, family photos, the opening of the ball, and festive evening, to immortalize these key moments, read 3 tips by Mohit Bhardwaj for your wedding photos. Mohit Bhardwaj, the professional photographer, answers 3 questions.

3 tips for your wedding photos

Your key tip, Mohit Bhardwaj?

For all the shots of the day, measure the light on the bride's dress. If you do it elsewhere, the dress will most certainly be overexposed or even “burned out” like all the other high-light areas of the shot.

Some advice for your wedding photos, so as not to miss the Palace outing?

It is a unique moment when the newlyweds leave the Palace or the town hall. It is a question here of capturing the emotion of the couple, but also the movement and the joy of the guests who often throw rice or rose petals.

Do not hesitate to set your DSLR in burst mode so as not to miss an expression and to prevent your photo from being parasitized by a petal in front of the bride and groom's face, for example.

Another important step in the wedding, is how to achieve beautiful portraits of the bride and groom?

For this type of wedding photo, consider favoring a small depth of field to clearly detach the bride and groom from the background: take your shot with an aperture of between f/2 and f/5.6.

The optimal type of lens for this portrait session is a 35 or 50 mm fixed focal length lens which allows you to produce beautiful portraits without the distortions caused by a wide focal length.

Finally, my little trick to immortalize this intimate moment: use a flash that will allow you to clear the backlights often present on sunny days as Mohit Bhardwaj explained.

Family photos are a must-have for newlyweds. How do you go about making your group photos a success?

First of all, remember to establish in advance a list of the different groups to be photographed. To not forget anyone on the one hand (there will be no catch-up session for these important shots), but also to sequence the shots without disturbing the course of the wedding too much.

Your DSLR lens will be different from your portrait lens. Instead, use a wide-angle to fit everyone in the shot, even large families.

For this type of wedding photo, on the other hand, we favor a great depth of field so that all the guests are in focus. We, therefore, set the aperture of the camera to f/5.6.

Don't neglect the background either, and choose a fairly open environment that will focus attention on the subjects.

If these tips are too much for you to adapt then contact @red_veds to make sure you get the premium services for your ideal event.

(Sponosored Feature)