'Time to show #IndiaWithBihar': Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to launch fundraising campaign for flood-hit state today

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Exploring Top Penny Stocks: Lucrative Opportunities in the Indian Market

K Annamalai: Why IIM grad, IPS officer-turned-politician got praised by BJP leader after AIADMK’s exit from NDA

India's historic gold medal win in equestrian dressage at Asian Games 2023: Ending a 41-year drought

Gujarat HC refuses urgent hearing to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh on plea seeking quash summons in defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Exploring Top Penny Stocks: Lucrative Opportunities in the Indian Market

K Annamalai: Why IIM grad, IPS officer-turned-politician got praised by BJP leader after AIADMK’s exit from NDA

Natural ways to reduce high uric acid levels

Top 10 ICC rankings: Meet four teams that have never won ODI World Cup

Pakistani bowlers with maximum wickets in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

HomeIndia

India

'Time to show #IndiaWithBihar': Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to launch fundraising campaign for flood-hit state today

"Bihar needs our support. This beautiful state is under flood. Flood means a massive shortage of food, drinking water, essential medicines, milk, clothes, etc. Time for all of us to stand strongly with Bihar," the party said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari will launch a campaign #IndiaWithBihar, calling for people's support for the flood-hit state which has been battered by heavy and incessant rainfall.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Manoj Tiwari said, "Bihar needs our support. This beautiful state is under flood. Flood means a massive shortage of food, drinking water, essential medicines, milk, clothes, etc. Time for all of us to stand strongly with Bihar."

"Time to show #IndiaWithBihar. It's a global fundraising campaign for Bihar flood relief. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Vikas Pandey will implement this campaign," Tiwari added.

The campaign #IndiaWithBihar will be launched at 3:30 pm today at 159 North Avenue in Delhi.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar rose to 42, officials said on Wednesday.

"Ganga river is on the rise in Bhagalpur. Kahalgaon belt has been affected badly. NDRF teams have been stationed there. Relief camps and community kitchens have also been set up. 42 deaths have been reported so far," Partyaya Amit, Principal Secretary of the State Disaster Management Department said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the flood relief camps set up at Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna and said that all relief efforts are being made for the affected people in the city. He also said that the state government has been dealing with everything to its best capability.

On Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist people facing difficulties while Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state.

The NDRF has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and the elderly and shifted them to the safer places.

Many districts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, have been affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the state recently. The capital city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Pramod Agrawal, IIT graduate, who once led Rs 1,78,000 crore govt company

Asian Games 2023: India enters women's cricket final, defeats Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Ganpati darshan, photo breaks the internet

ICMAI CMA Final Inter Result 2023 date out: Official website, how to check, other details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE