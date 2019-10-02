'Time to show #IndiaWithBihar': Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to launch fundraising campaign for flood-hit state today

"Bihar needs our support. This beautiful state is under flood. Flood means a massive shortage of food, drinking water, essential medicines, milk, clothes, etc. Time for all of us to stand strongly with Bihar," the party said.

Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari will launch a campaign #IndiaWithBihar, calling for people's support for the flood-hit state which has been battered by heavy and incessant rainfall.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Manoj Tiwari said, "Bihar needs our support. This beautiful state is under flood. Flood means a massive shortage of food, drinking water, essential medicines, milk, clothes, etc. Time for all of us to stand strongly with Bihar."

"Time to show #IndiaWithBihar. It's a global fundraising campaign for Bihar flood relief. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Vikas Pandey will implement this campaign," Tiwari added.

The campaign #IndiaWithBihar will be launched at 3:30 pm today at 159 North Avenue in Delhi.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar rose to 42, officials said on Wednesday.

"Ganga river is on the rise in Bhagalpur. Kahalgaon belt has been affected badly. NDRF teams have been stationed there. Relief camps and community kitchens have also been set up. 42 deaths have been reported so far," Partyaya Amit, Principal Secretary of the State Disaster Management Department said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the flood relief camps set up at Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna and said that all relief efforts are being made for the affected people in the city. He also said that the state government has been dealing with everything to its best capability.

On Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist people facing difficulties while Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state.

The NDRF has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and the elderly and shifted them to the safer places.

Many districts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, have been affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the state recently. The capital city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

(With inputs from ANI)