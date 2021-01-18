THIS village of Jammu and Kashmir gets electricity for the first time since Independence

Ending an era of darkness from the lives of the villagers, Ganouri-Tanta village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir got electrified for the first time on Sunday (January 17). The electrification work in the village was started on the order of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha. The villagers had raised the issue of their villages not being electrified during the last "LG Mulaqaat" programme.

To ensure electrification of the village at its earliest the Lt Governor had asked the local administration to act quickly. After LG Sinha's nudge, the huge task of electrifying the remote village was completed in half-a-month.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the district administration in coordination with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Shalaka officials worked on a war footing, and electrified the village in a record time of 15 days.

"To celebrate the historic moment with the villagers, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sagar D Doifode visited the village and formally declared it as electrified by lighting a bulb amid huge rounds of applause," said an official spokesperson of the state.

Doda is a district in the eastern part of the Jammu region and it is surrounded by mountains. The Doda district is situated at an altitude of 5000 feet above sea level. The district boundaries are far away from the international borders or the LOC. The district shares border with Ramban, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Udhampur & Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.