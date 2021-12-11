These 8 states to receive rainfall over next 5 days, IMD issues warning

As India continues to witness unending monsoons in most parts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another fresh warning regarding the upcoming western disturbance just after experiencing the 'Jawad' cyclone.

The western disturbance is likely to cause scattered rainfall and snowfall in some parts over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between December 13 to December 15 and will leave its effect in Himachal Pradesh on December 14.

Notably, even the southern parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala are to witness rainfall activity over the next five days.

While the southern region continues to receive heavy to moderate rainfall, the northern region will continue to witness dry weather and no drop in temperature.

Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are also to witness dense fog and low visibility over the next 24 hours.