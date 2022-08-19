Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids

In addition to Manish Sisodia's residence at Delhi, CBI raided 20 other locations in the national capital region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids

In a statement released today, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said that the CBI searches of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will turn up nothing more than pencils and geometry boxes, and that the searches were really designed to harm Arvind Kejriwal.

Also, READ: Congress theory for Nitin Gadkari's removal from BJP Parliamentary Board has Narendra Modi link: 'Punishment for...'

After the Chief Secretary of Delhi presented a report in July citing rule violations and "deliberate and serious procedural failures" with regard to the Excise Policy, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a CBI investigation.

"Seeing the public support and rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and PM Modi are scared. They've unleashed agencies like CBI on our people and leaders. There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal," Mr Chadha said during the pressconfrence.

In addition to Manish Sisodia's residence at Delhi, the CBI conducted searches in a total of twenty sites spread across seven states.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.