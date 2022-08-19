‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids

In a statement released today, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said that the CBI searches of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will turn up nothing more than pencils and geometry boxes, and that the searches were really designed to harm Arvind Kejriwal.

Also, READ: Congress theory for Nitin Gadkari's removal from BJP Parliamentary Board has Narendra Modi link: 'Punishment for...'

Senior AAP leader & Rajya Sabha Member @raghav_chadha Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/JHv6TSAFbw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 19, 2022

After the Chief Secretary of Delhi presented a report in July citing rule violations and "deliberate and serious procedural failures" with regard to the Excise Policy, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a CBI investigation.

"Seeing the public support and rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and PM Modi are scared. They've unleashed agencies like CBI on our people and leaders. There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal," Mr Chadha said during the pressconfrence.

In addition to Manish Sisodia's residence at Delhi, the CBI conducted searches in a total of twenty sites spread across seven states.