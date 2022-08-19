'False allegations': Manish Sisodia on CBI raids in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday, as the CBI raided his home and 20 other locations, that he would not be deterred by conspiracies and would continue to strive for good education.

Also, READ: 473 cases, 2,500 arrests, 93% conviction: Why NIA is the most feared central agency

Sisodia tweeted that the CBI's arrival was welcomed. After filing a FIR related to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the investigation agency conducted searches at the house of Aam Aadmi Party leader, IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other sites.

In a series of tweets, he promised complete cooperation with the investigation so that the truth may be revealed as quickly as possible.

"We are hard core honest and are shaping the future of lakhs of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country could not become the number one," Sisodia said.

"Till now, there have been many cases against me but nothing came out. Nothing will come out in this also. My work for good education in this country cannot be stopped," he asserted.

Sisodia said that the great progress made in Delhi's healthcare and education sectors worried the people. This is why he and Satyendar Jain, the Delhi minister of health and education, were arrested, he said.

"There are false allegations against us and the truth will emerge in court," he added.

"I won"t be broken by your conspiracies. I have made these schools for lakhs of children of Delhi. The smiles we brought in the lives of lakhs of children is my strength. Your intention is to break me," Sisodia said.

Last month, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of corruption surrounding the administration of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He also removed 11 excise officers from their positions due to the incident. Even Sisodia has called for a CBI investigation of the policy's supposed flaws.

Jain was taken into judicial custody on May 30 after being detained by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly violating the PMLA.

(With inputs from PTI)