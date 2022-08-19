Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress theory for Nitin Gadkari's removal from BJP Parliamentary Board has Narendra Modi link: 'Punishment for...'

In a major organizational rejig, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its highest decision-making body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Congress theory for Nitin Gadkari's removal from BJP Parliamentary Board has Narendra Modi link: 'Punishment for...'
Nitin Gadkari was removed from BJP's parliamentary board on Wednesday (File)

Nitin Gadkari paid the price for speaking the truth, Congress alleged on Thursday as it floated conspiracy theories with respect to the removal of the minister from the BJP's Parliamentary Board. The party tweeted a creative video with a caption that claimed Gadkari had emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rival within the party. "Whoever is the Prime Minister's rival would be shown the door. This is what happened with Nitin Gadkari," Congress tweeted from its official handle.

In a major organizational rejig, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its highest decision-making body. Karnataka Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman and national secretary Sudha Yadav were included in the panel.

In the video, Congress claimed that Nitin Gadkari had been victimised for speaking the truth. It blamed the minister's recent remark that nowadays the sole purpose of politics is to capture power, for the BJP's action against him. "Was he punished for speaking the truth?" the party said in the video.

Last month, Gadkari said during the time of Mahatma Gandhi, politics was a part of social movement, nation-building and development but nowadays it is about staying in power. Congress saw the remark as a slight against the ruling dispensation. Jairam Ramesh, referring to Rajnath Singh's remark that he would not criticise Jawaharlal Nehru, later tweeted in Hindi: 'First Rajnath Singh, now Nitin Gadkari. Is there a change in the air?'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.