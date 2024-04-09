Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

The date of voting is 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The results date for the Theni constituency elections is on 4th June.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the Theni constituency will take place this year in the first phase. The dates for the voting and results of the Theni Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March. Theni constituency is a key constituency as it is part of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Important Dates

Candidates

The Theni constituency is the sole seat that the NDA – then led by the AIADMK – won in Tamil Nadu in 2019, therefore, it is witnessing a high-voltage competition in this elections as well.

For Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP-led NDA has fielded AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who was previously elected as an AIADMK MP from the constituency in 1999. The DMK, which represents the INDIA bloc in the State, has pitched Thanga Tamilselvan, a former protégé of Dhinakaran. While the AIADMK has pitched its Theni East Union secretary V.T. Narayanasamy, and the NTK has fielded J. Madhan from Theni.

Past Election Results

Raveendranath Kumar, P, from the ADMK, conquered the Theni constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by securing 504813 votes. He secured a massive victory with a margin of 76693 votes, by defeating INC’s candidate.

In the Theni Lok Sabha election of 2014, Parthipan, R. of the ADMK won with 571254 votes, by defeating Pon. Muthuramalingam DMK who secured 256722 votes.