India

'Their slogan is vikas but its work is...': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at ruling BJP

The leader of the opposition questioned the relevance of bringing a supplementary budget and alleged the BJP-led dispensation is a government of ''double standards''.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Alleging the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is only good at making tall claims, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the ruling dispensation's slogan is ''vikas'' (development) but its work is ''vinash'' (destruction).

The leader of the opposition questioned the relevance of bringing a supplementary budget and alleged the BJP-led dispensation is a government of ''double standards''.

Yadav asked what is there for the farmers, who were promised to get double their income, in the supplementary budget.

The former chief minister said the present government in the state is ''visionless'' and pointed out that when almost 65 percent of the money from the previous budget has not been spent then why is there a need for a supplementary budget?

READ | US appeals court rejects broad immunity claim for Donald Trump in January 6 violence case

''This government is ahead only in self-boosting,'' he said mockingly. The Samajwadi Party chief asked how much has been kept for the smart city project in this supplementary budget.

He also questioned the provision of Rs 174 crore for the health sector and the massive funds sought for the PWD and raised a question mark on the state of the roads.

''How much has been spent on the maintenance of the roads? Almost Rs 40,000 crore has been spent on the maintenance of the roads so far... but the state of the roads is for all to see,'' Yadav said.

READ | COP-28 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with Presidents of France, Maldives, Uzbekistan

The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and said that people associated with the BJP have a free hand. He also sought proper honour for the rat-hole miners from Uttar Pradesh who successfully rescued 41 workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after a 17-day ordeal.

''Both the Hindus and Muslims contributed in saving lives, there should not be any discrimination,'' he said.

Referring to the demand for a caste-based census, Yadav said ''sabka saath, sabka vikas' is possible only through this''. Even the leaders of the BJP will say that it should be done, he added.

