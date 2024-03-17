‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi concludes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Shivaji Park alongside prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, taking a dig at PM Modi in the process.

At the conclusion ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..."