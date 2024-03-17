Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Side effects of eating too much protein

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

Revealed: Salary of IPL cheerleaders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

HomeIndia

India

‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi concludes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Shivaji Park alongside prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, taking a dig at PM Modi in the process.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At the conclusion ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..."

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karanvir Sharma reveals incident that forced him to come back on TV: 'Aisa din na dekhna pade...' | Exclusive

DNA Explainer: What is 'One Nation, One Election' and why Centre wants to implement it?

Canada: Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire, police say...

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Meet father-son duo who donated Rs 155 crore to charity, no connection to Mukesh Ambani, they are...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement