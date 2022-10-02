Tharoor hints he won't withdraw from fray, Kharge resigns as LoP in Rajya Sabha: Top updates on Congress prez election

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge - File Photo

Ahead of the Congress presidential election, scheduled to be held later this month, party leader Shashi Tharoor said that there was no ideological difference between him the two candidates and if one is satisfied with party’s working, then one should vote for Mallikarjun Kharge and if one wants change, then one should vote for him.

Tharoor said he was told by the Gandhi family that there is no "official" candidate in the party president's election and they will stay neutral. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also hinted that he will not withdraw from the poll race, saying he cannot betray his supporters.

According to a notification issued by the party on Thursday, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30. Tharoor had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.

The withdrawal of nominations is allowed till October 8 and the final list of candidates will be out at 5 pm on the same day. The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

When asked about the nature of changes required in the Congress party, Tharoor listed decentralisation (of power), empowering the lower ranks up to mandal, zilla and state level and empowering the common workers.

He was a part of the Congress's G-23 group that demanded an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels of the party. During his Nagpur visit, Tharoor released the first copy of his newly-published book "Ambedkar: A Life".

On Sunday, Tharoor will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sewagram Ashram at Wardha at 9 am and later go to Vinoba Bhave's Ashram in Pavnar. He will return to Nagpur by 12.45 pm and hold meetings with senior Congress leaders, the party's state unit members and workers.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, after his official entry into the Congress president race, on Saturday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The resignation came a day after he filed his nomination papers for the AICC president’s election. 80-year-old Kharge’s resignation is in line with the party’s ‘One person, One post’ principle that was announced at the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May. Kharge sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last night. Senior leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are the likely front-runners for the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha post.

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential election was rejected on Saturday, leaving Kharge and Tharoor in the fray. The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.