Thank you Pawan Monga for saving Delhi in tough times

“Don’t just dream for a successful nation but work on building a successful one”

In centuries there haven’t been any impactful and harsh situation like Covid for almost every part of the world. Millions of people have lost their lives and their loved ones.

Indian economy and healthcare have also been affected in the times of Covid. A great impact has been seen in the capital city of India, Delhi. Thousands of immigrant workers struggled to survive for food more than 50,000 families have lost their loved ones and lakhs of the family being affected by the virus.

During these times one of the things that have made people survive is the selfless work done by social activists and parties for the people in Delhi.

One such inspiring personality has been Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & president of Ekta mission.

Pawan Monga has worked with the team of Ekta mission day & night in serving almost most of the areas in Delhi and helping those people who require anything like food or medical care during the time of covid.

They had taken an initiative in setting up camps in different areas of Delhi and work on distributing masks, sanitizers and other medical care equipment to the people of Delhi.

During the second wave of covid, the team of Ekta mission has worked in different hospitals of Delhi and helped many patients in providing beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical care treatment facilities at the earliest as possible.

When asked about the program initiative, Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & president of Ekta mission replied “ Ekta mission is an initiative to help humankind in these tough times. We are fortunate to have a great team that is working 24*7 in helping thousands of people in Delhi with the best possible resources”

“ I urge almost every party leader to come forward and become a part of this campaign and help us in saving as many lives as we can during these tough times” he later added

The whole team of Ekta mission has worked for months in different areas of Delhi in helping the people with proper health care and resources. Thus,They have been able to create a huge impact and support during the time of covid for thousands of lives in Delhi

By providing oxygens and other healthcare facilities they have created a huge impact in saving thousands of lives during the time of covid.

The Ekta Mission team has also worked on setting up blood donation camps for those who require a blood and also for many people who have been affected by the virus.

They have created different blood donation camps in various parts of Delhi and has been able to drive huge for the youth to donate blood and helping others in the tough time of covid.

For carrying out all of these successful social activities in different parts of Delhi. Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & president of Ekta mission has worked selflessly for the welfare of people in Delhi.

He has truly stood out as a definition of a true political leader in Delhi. He has set an example and a benchmark for many political leaders on bringing change in the society and helping people and standing with the citizen of Delhi during the tough time of covid.

Which showcase the kind of leadership quality and dedication he has towards working for welfare of society.

The whole Ekta mission team and Pawan Monga have been working dedicatedly from past few months without any expectations of appreciation from anywhere..

We feel fortunate to cover the story of leaders like Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & the president of Ekta mission who has been stood out as a true definition of a leader in our society.

We all need more initiatives like the Ekta mission in our society and also leaders like Pawan monga to carry out these social activities for the public successfully.

We salute leaders like Pawan Monga who has proved that if you have dedication and willpower to bring change into society then even a small help to anyone can create a great impact in saving mankind.

Let us all salute leaders like Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & the president of Ekta mission who is leading by example and helping in making this world a better place to live.

Disclaimer: This is a featured Article.