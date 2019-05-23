Headlines

Tezpur Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: BJP's Pallab Lochan Das registers massive win

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 06:28 AM IST

Final result: 

BJP's Pallab Lochan Das registers massive win against Congress's MGVK Vanu  by 242841 votes. 


At 5.42 PM, BJP's Pallab Lochan Das is way ahead of Cong's MGVK Vanu and is leading by 86 thousand votes. 

Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Tezpur, one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam managed to hit the national headlines when sitting BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah quit the party alleging that old-timers are getting sidelined in the state unit. When Sarmah decided to quit, there was strong buzz that BJP's talisman in North East, Himanta Biswa Sarma will be contesting from Tezpur.  Elections will be held on 11th April. 

But as fate would have it, BJP decided to not field Sarma,  preserving him for carpet bomb campaigning in the entire state and other key theatres in North East. However, Sarma's close political associate Pallab Lochan Das has been given ticket. His main competitor will be a former civil servant, 1985 batch IAS officer MGVK Bhanu. Bhanu, former Chairman of Tea Board of India is up against Das, who cut his teeth in politics as general secretary of Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association. 

Das, who originally started with Congress and later joined BJP is currently a state minister in the Sonowal government holding key portfolios like MoS charge of ministries like labour and independent charge of labour, tea-tribe welfare etc. Das is trying to leverage his son of soil image against Bhanu, who is originally from Andhra Pradesh. However, Bhanu has rubbished this line of attack citing his long association with Assam. 

Bhanu was an influential IAS officer particularly during Tarun Gogoi's regime and retired as additional chief secretary last year. The choice between voters is that of experience and youth in the cultural capital of Assam. 

The assembly segments under Tezpur are: Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur,Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, Bihpuria.  

Tezpur like most of seats in Assam has been a traditional Congress stronghold. The seat came into existence in 1967 and Bijoy Chandra Bhagvati was the first MP of Tezpur, who won thrice in a row. Another Congress leader, Moni Kumar Subba also won the seat thrice in a row. In total, the opposition has won the seat only thrice in over five decades. 

In the last election, BJP won the seat with a margin of around 80 thousand votes. This time, with a strong candidate in tow, Congress is trying to wrest Tezpur. BJP too is ready for the fight and PM Modi has already visited the seat to give a final push. 

