Terror incidents averted in J-K: 10 kg IED destroyed in Pulwama, suicide bomber held in Rajouri

Averting a “major” terror incident, the Police on Sunday destroyed approximately 10-12 kg of improvised explosive device (IED) that was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The big volume of IED was recovered by the forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of Nowshera town of Rajouri district shot at and apprehended an intruder. He was allegedly entering for a suicide attack.

"Tabarak Husain`s pubic hairs and armpits are shaved and this is mostly done by terrorists when they are on a suicide attack as seen in the past," said a police official.

Identified as Tabarak Husain (26), he was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops.

He attempted to escape and was shot at by the army personnel who then intercepted him in injured condition. He was shifted to Army Hospital Rajouri where he is responding well to treatment. A probe is underway and the intruder will be questioned soon.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)