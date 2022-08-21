Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could soon be arrested, here’s why

File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon be arrested on anti-terrorism charges. The legendary cricket and former PM has been booked under the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA). Government sources have hinted that joint teams of police commandos were being constituted to arrest Imran Khan at the earliest, reported IANS.

Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who was recently succeeded as PM by Shehbaz Sharif, recently hurled threats to senior most police officials in Pakistan, state institutions, bureaucrats and a female judge. Khan was addressing the public in Islamabad. The Pakistan government has lodged a complaint against him for “his extreme step against the judiciary and law enforcers, creating hurdles in performing their duties”, a source was quoted as saying.

What did Imran Khan say?

Khan was hitting out at the government for the arrest of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. He did not mince words and warned the authorities of consequences for their actions.

"IGP and DIG! We will not spare you," he said.

"Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you," the former PM said, making an open threat to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. The female judge had given the physical remand order of Shahbaz Gill and ordered his relocation to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Prison.

The open and clear threats prompted the government to take action against the former PM. Pakistan's media regulatory authority also banned live telecasts of ex-PM Imran Khan's speeches to ensure adequate time for effective monitoring and editorial control.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, "Imran Khan would be answerable for threatening the judiciary and police officers, adding that he would be dealt with according to law."

