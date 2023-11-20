Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS: BJP President JP Nadda in roadshow in Hyderabad

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with other four poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday held a roadshow in Hyderabad as part of his Telangana election campaign in support of the party's candidate from Malkajgiri, N Ramchander Rao and said that Telangana has been "eclipsed" by KCR and BRS.

"Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS. You have a chance to get rid of it on the 30th," JP Nadda said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls, he said urging people to elect the BJP to power.

The roadshow was held ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. A large number of BJP supporters gathered to take part in the roadshow.

Earlier, JP Nadda hit out at a ruling party in Telangana Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing it of 'indulging in appeasement politics' and 'immersing deep in corruption.'

"On one hand, PM Modi works for the satisfaction of the people. KCR does the politics of appeasement in Telangana. Did they not make Urdu the second language? Are they not trying to increase the 4 per cent reservation in the name of religion to 12 per cent? Are they not planning to grab the land for temples? We have to remove such people who are doing such appeasement," Nadda said, addressing a rally in Ranga Reddy's Chelleva in poll-bound Telangana.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.