Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Congress' Revanth Reddy set to take oath; know who's invited, who's not

Congress legislature party leader Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday following the party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader will be held at 1.04 PM at the sprawling LB Stadium in Hyderabad. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the grand event.

Noting that a 'people's government' would be assuming office today that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.

Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few others are likely to take oath as deputy chief minister.

As per the strength of the Assembly, Telangana can have 18 ministers including CM. CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI had struck a pre-poll alliance with Congress for the assembly elections.

State DGP Ravi Gupta on Wednesday said arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public.

Some VVIPs attending the event would land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on city outskirts, while others would reach the Begumpet airport and arrangements would be made for their security, he said.

The AICC leadership had named Revanth Reddy as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the next chief minister of Telangana. The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.