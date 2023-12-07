Headlines

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Congress' Revanth Reddy set to take oath; know who's invited, who's not

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Roti vs Rice: Which is better for you?

Players with maximum ducks in IPL history

10 best films of Nani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

HomeIndia

India

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Congress' Revanth Reddy set to take oath; know who's invited, who's not

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, along with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, MK Stalin, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the grand event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Congress legislature party leader Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday following the party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. 

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader will be held at 1.04 PM at the sprawling LB Stadium in Hyderabad. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event. 

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the grand event.

Noting that a 'people's government' would be assuming office today that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event. 

Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few others are likely to take oath as deputy chief minister. 

As per the strength of the Assembly, Telangana can have 18 ministers including CM. CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI had struck a pre-poll alliance with Congress for the assembly elections. 

State DGP Ravi Gupta on Wednesday said arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public. 

Some VVIPs attending the event would land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on city outskirts, while others would reach the Begumpet airport and arrangements would be made for their security, he said. 

The AICC leadership had named Revanth Reddy as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the next chief minister of Telangana. The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't shout': Jaya Bachchan asks paps to keep quiet at The Archies premiere, netizens say 'she is so rude'

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

Bobby Deol reacts to polarising reactions to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'This kind of toxicity exists in our society'

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena calls for Rajasthan bandh today

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE