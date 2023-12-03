Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress leads in 50 seats

The Assembly Elections in Telangana which were held on 30 November are ready to see the crucial results today as counting of votes have started from 8 am. The state is eager to find out whether the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will retain power or the BJP, Congress will pave its way towards forming a government. In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the three parties will need to win 60 seats for running the state. According to the exit poll prediction, Congress is setting the stage towards victory with 63- 73 seats, while BRS to win 34-44 seats.

Live updates:

The Congress is ahead in 50 seats, while BRS is ahead in 30 seats.