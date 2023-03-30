Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 4 student 'Reels Queen' dies by suicide after father asked her to study

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl from the Tamil Nadu district of Tiruvallur has reportedly committed suicide on Monday after her father persuaded her to study. Inside their home, her father Krishnamurthy discovered her hanging.

Pratiksha, a fourth-grade student, had shared approximately 70 reels over the previous six months. She was known among her friends and neighbours as the "reels queen." When the father observed his daughter playing outside his in-laws' home on Monday, he told her to go home and study.

After that, he headed out to refuel his bike before returning home at 8:15 p.m. He requested his daughter to unlock the front door after noticing the home was closed from the inside. He smashed a window and entered the house after receiving no response.

He then noticed his daughter hanging there with a cotton towel over her neck, gasping for air. She passed away at the hospital after being rushed there right away while unresponsive. The situation is currently being looked into by the police. The idea that such a young girl committed suicide was difficult for the neighbourhood to comprehend. A investigator has connected all of this to social media, TOI reported.

In related news, the Delhi Police claimed to have stopped a suicide attempt from being streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday. An attempt was made by a 25-year-old man in Nand Nagri, in north-east Delhi, to broadcast his suicide "live" on Facebook on Monday night at 9 p.m., according to Delhi Police.

