Tamil Nadu govt fixes rate for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals under CM Health Insurance scheme

With the total COVID-19 cases in the state breaching the 27,000 mark, and the mounting strain on the government healthcare infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu Government has included treatment of infected patients in private Hospitals under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme. 

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

With the total COVID-19 cases in the state breaching the 27,000 mark, and the mounting strain on the government healthcare infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu Government has included treatment of infected patients in private Hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. 

The packages for treatment cost also have been fixed by the government. 

So far, the Tamil Nadu government has been providing free-of-cost treatment to COVID-19 patients in government hospitals across the state and other specially setup COVID-19 care facilities. As per the latest announcement, those families that are already enrolled and eligible under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme can avail the treatment. 

A statement from the government said that empanelled hospitals can charge upto Rs 5,000 for a single day’s treatment in a General Ward for asymptomatic patients and those showing mild symptoms. 

In the case of ICU with all facilities, daily rates have been capped between Rs 10,000-15,000 for Grade A1 and A2 hospitals while it is Rs 9000-13,500 in Grade A3 and A4 hospitals.

The government has also laid out conditions stating that a minimum of 25% of the beds in registered private hospitals must be allocated for COVID-19 patients who are covered under the Chief Minister’s Health insurance Scheme. As per the guidelines issued, the beneficiaries of the scheme need not make any payments in cash. Action would be initiated against the hospitals that charge more than the amount stipulated by the government. 

Reacting to the development, healthcare consultant and senior journalist Dr Sumanth C Raman said that it was a welcome step which makes the treatment affordable at a time when the pressure on government health infrastructure is very high. 

“Fixing the rates helps the patients to some extent. Normally the private players are not keen on taking in insurance patients, but under this situation, it would bring them some revenue. The government has taken this step as the government hospital bed limits are getting saturated," he told WION. 

The government statement also said that the people can contact toll free no. 18004253993 in case of queries or complaints. 

There were several reports in recent weeks about private hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients by charging them over Rs 20,000 per day, and the State Health Minister had assured that the government would step in and cap the treatment cost.

