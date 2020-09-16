Surat bakery to make 700-ft-long cake weighing 7,000 kg to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, a bakery in Gujarat's Surat will make a record 700-feet-long cake weighing 7,000 kg which will be cut by 700 ‘honest people of the city’.

The 700 feet long cake will be made at Sarsana convention centre on September 17. Nitin Patel of Breadliner said, “It will be a world record for biggest cake and also our way of rooting for a corruption-free India. We expect large number of Modi supporters to join us.”

The Breadliner chain is organising a programme to felicitate 'Corona Warriors'. After the programme, Corona Warriors will be given 500 grams of cakes from the breadliner outlet at Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Bardoli, Vyra, Vadodara, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.

Earlier on September 14th, BJP had launched a week-long campaign namely `Seva Saptah` to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister.

Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country.

This campaign was launched by the party President J P Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will continue till September 20.