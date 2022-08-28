Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: How Twitter reacted as 100-metre-tall structures came down like a house of cards

File Photo

The nine-year-long wait for justice by homebuyers of Supertech’s Emerald Court with the razing down of the Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida today. The two towers — Apex and Ceyanne — was reduced to dust in just nine seconds with the help of 3,700 kg explosives.

Also, READ: Noida Twin Towers Demolished: High rises turn to dust in seconds after massive implosion, see PICS

On the other side, Twitter is losing its collective mind over the demolition, and users have shared some humorous reactions to it on the Twitter.

One Twitter user shared an image in relation to the now demolished towers and the ground reporters covering the destruction.

TV News channel reporters Before & After Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: pic.twitter.com/jebAxcyaiK — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 28, 2022

An other user uploaded the image with the following caption: "People living near Noida Supertech Twin Towers searching underwear baniyan to take bath after the dust settles."

An further person uploaded a video of a brief scene from the film starring Akshay Kumar that depicted the aftermath of the destruction.

People living near Noida Supertech Twin Towers searching underwear baniyan to take bath after the dust settles pic.twitter.com/vmQbW1z4Hf August 28, 2022

At the moment, authorities are waiting for the dust to settle and than will asset the situation and will began the clean up work