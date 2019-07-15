Sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega: Amit Shah slams AIMIM chief over NIA amendment bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for objecting the speech of BJP MP from Baghpat, Satya Pal Singh when he was recalling incidents of law & order in Hyderabad. Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Home Minister Amit Shah got up from his seat said, "Sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega." Owaisi had objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh's speech during the discussion on National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill. Satya Pal Singh has alleged that the then Hyderabad Police commissioner was asked by a political leader of the state to change the course of investigation where some accused belonging to the minority community were involved in a particular case else his job would be in trouble.

Singh later said that he is aware of the development as at that time he was Mumbai police commissioner. Objecting to his claim, Owaisi demanded that Singh should place on the table of the House all records related to his claim.

"Owaisi sahab aur sabka secularism ek dam ubharkar aaya hai ... jab opposition ke log rahe the tab kyu khade nahi hue ... unhone bhi kafi aesi sari bataein ki and aur rules ke hisab se ki, sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi sahab, iss tareh se nahi chalega." (Treasury members did not disturb opposition members during their speeches so they should also do the same. Pointing out at Owaisi, Shah said opposition members should have the patience to listen to others point of view.)

Listening to this Owaisi got agitated and asked Shah to not point a finger at him and said he cannot be frightened.

In response, Shah said he is not trying to frighten him and just saying that opposition members should have patience to listen to the counter view. "When you have fear in your mind then what can I do," Shah hit back at Owaisi.

Amit Shah also spoke on repealing POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) and said it wasn't a right step. "Number of terrorist incidents increased so much between 2004-2008 that the then UPA government had to bring in NIA. It was after Mumbai attack that it was decided to form NIA."

Meanwhile, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, "hamari 'chowkidar' ki sarkar hai. Yeh sarkar desh ki raksha karne ke liye aage rahegi. (It is the duty of the government to fight terrorism).

The Home Minister also responded on the killing of police personnel guarding NC leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad killed in terrorist attack yesterday and said, "Farooq sahab, I take note of your concern, I want to assure you that we will reach the root of the matter and take the strictest action."

(With inputs from PTI)