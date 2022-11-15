Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Delhi court grants bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The court had last week deferred its reserved order on the actor's bail plea while extending her interim bail.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount. The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez had sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

Fernandez landed in trouble after her name surfaced during the investigation into 200-crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekar. The actress had received expensive gifts from the conman. The Enforcement Directorate had named Fernandez as an accused in their chargesheet, stating that she was a beneficiary of the extorted money.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

The central agency claims that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Earlier, ED also claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Opposing the actress’ bail plea, the ED alleged that she could flee the country to escape the investigation. “we have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” the agency said while opposing the bail plea.

Earlier, the court had questioned the probe agency as to why the actress was not arrested. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” the court asked the ED.