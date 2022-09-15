Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi cut ties conman, Jacqueline thought of ‘marrying him’, reveals EOW

Several actresses, such as Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, have been linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of money laundering

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi cut ties conman, Jacqueline thought of ‘marrying him’, reveals EOW
Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

The Delhi Police continued its probe in the money laundering and fraud case filed against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, exploring his links with Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez during hours of questioning.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday questioned actress Nora Fatehi for upwards of five hours, probing her relations and the gifts which she got from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in Tihar jail in a case of extortion of Rs 200 crore.

Special commissioner of police, EOW, Ravinder Yadav said that her brother-in-law had got a BMW from Chandrashekhar in 2021. On Wednesday, EOW also grilled Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case.

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

The hours-long questioning by the Delhi Police officials revolved around three key persons who were summoned in the case today - Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan, and Pinky Irani. As per media reports, Irani is a close aide of Chandrasekhar, who introduced him to Fernandez.

Pinky Irani is also the person who approached Fatehi for gifts under the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar`s wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said that she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby.

Pinky Irani was one of the key links of the questioning by Delhi Police today and was identified by Mehboob when he was summoned. Irani’s code name was ‘Angel’, the name with which she had introduced herself to Fatehi.

EOW has also recovered a superbike, Ducati, costing around Rs 8 lakh from Prashant who is the manager of Fernandez. This bike was gifted by Chandrashekhar to Prashant. During the questioning, Fernandez revealed that she was so influenced by the con man that she also had dreams of marrying him.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Telangana: Minor girl drugged, gang raped in Hyderabad; CCTV shows girl taken to 2 hotels before incident

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.