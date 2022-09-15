Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi cut ties conman, Jacqueline thought of ‘marrying him’, reveals EOW

Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

The Delhi Police continued its probe in the money laundering and fraud case filed against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, exploring his links with Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez during hours of questioning.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday questioned actress Nora Fatehi for upwards of five hours, probing her relations and the gifts which she got from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in Tihar jail in a case of extortion of Rs 200 crore.

Special commissioner of police, EOW, Ravinder Yadav said that her brother-in-law had got a BMW from Chandrashekhar in 2021. On Wednesday, EOW also grilled Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case.

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

The hours-long questioning by the Delhi Police officials revolved around three key persons who were summoned in the case today - Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan, and Pinky Irani. As per media reports, Irani is a close aide of Chandrasekhar, who introduced him to Fernandez.

Pinky Irani is also the person who approached Fatehi for gifts under the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar`s wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said that she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby.

Pinky Irani was one of the key links of the questioning by Delhi Police today and was identified by Mehboob when he was summoned. Irani’s code name was ‘Angel’, the name with which she had introduced herself to Fatehi.

EOW has also recovered a superbike, Ducati, costing around Rs 8 lakh from Prashant who is the manager of Fernandez. This bike was gifted by Chandrashekhar to Prashant. During the questioning, Fernandez revealed that she was so influenced by the con man that she also had dreams of marrying him.

(With ANI inputs)

