Telangana: Minor girl drugged, gang raped in Hyderabad; CCTV shows girl taken to 2 hotels before incident

An underage girl was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted by two youth in Hyderabad. The accused raped the 13-year-old girl for two days in a hotel room after kidnapping and drugging her. According to NDTV, CCTV Footage from surveillance cameras showed the girl being brought to two different hotels.

The kidnapping occurred on Tuesday in Chanchalguda, when the girl went out to purchase medication. Her mother reported her missing the day after she failed to come home and a search for her was initiated by Dabeerpura Police Station. As reported by NDTV, the cops are already combing through hotel rooms and reviewing CCTV video to find any other proof.

The police filed a report of a missing person and began looking into the matter. Allegedly familiar with the female, the young men drove her to a nearby motel. They drugged her and raped her thereafter.

On Wednesday, the accused contacted the victim's mother to let her know that her daughter was safe and with them. Later, they left her off close to Chaderghat.

Subsequently, the two suspects were arrested and the girl was sent for counselling, medical and forensic tests.

(Wtih inputs from agencies)