Headlines

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

IND vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

7 morning drinks to cure Diwali party hangover

8 yoga poses to deal with frozen shoulder

 10 ways to consume dry fruits as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This actress never went to school, started modeling at 14, debut film with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, her net worth is...

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

HomeIndia

India

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

The fresh figure of farm fires in Punjab was much lower than what the state was witnessing a few days ago.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Punjab on Saturday reported 104 farm fires, taking the total number of stubble-burning incidents to 23,730 while air quality indices in Haryana and the border state were in 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' categories. The fresh figure of farm fires in Punjab was much lower than what the state was witnessing a few days ago.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi in October and November. Only six cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on Friday as rains lashed many parts of the state.

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, crop residue burning was seen in only 10 districts in Punjab. Sangrur district topped with 43 cases, followed by 22 in Mansa, 13 in Fazilka, eight in Fatehgarh Sahib, four each in Ludhiana and Muktsar, three each in Malerkotla, Patiala and Bathinda and one in Ferozepur, according to Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

On the same day in 2021 and 2022, the state had seen 4,156 and 3,916 fires respectively. Out of a total of 23,730 farm fires recorded from September 15 till November 11, Sangrur is leading with maximum stubble burning cases of 4,249, followed by 2,260 in Ferozepur, 1,908 in Tarn Taran, 1,837 in Mansa, 1,556 in Patiala and 1,459 in Amritsar.

The total number of 23,730 farm fires this season was 42 per cent less than the 40,677 registered in the corresponding period of last year, as per the data. The state had reported 47,409 farm fires during the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, there was an improvement in air quality in Haryana and Punjab as both states have been seeing AQI in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Haryana's Gurugram reported an air quality index (AQI) of 198, followed by 167 in Faridabad, 124 in Panipat, 109 in Bhiwani, 88 in Sonipat, 81 in Kaithal, 73 in Rohtak, 70 each in Sirsa and Jind and 68 in Fatehabad. In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh reported AQI at 147, followed by 111 in Amritsar, 60 in Bathinda, 55 in Jalandhar, 45 in Ludhiana and 49 in Khanna.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw an AQI of 110. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This bird earns the title of 'world's most dangerous bird' - here's why

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

This Bollywood star was rejected from two reality shows, ignored by Karan Johar, now charges Rs 10 crore per film

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE