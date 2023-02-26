Search icon
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged

People throw stones at a passing high-speed Vande bharat train in Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Stone pelting at Vande Bharat | Photo: PTI

The South Western Railway said in a statement today that some people threw stones at the high-speed Vande Bharat Train in Bengaluru. Due to the stone pelting, the glass window of the train was damaged.  The train was travelling from Karnataka's Mysuru to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A police case was filed on the matter. The railways also confirmed that no one was injured. 

"Two windows of a coach of train No. 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. The incident occurred today between Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations," the South Western Railways said.

The railways have also expressed their concern over the frequent incidents of stone pelting at passing Vande Bharat train. The Railway Protection Force filed 21 cases of stone-throwing at trains in January and 13 such cases in February in the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railways.

