'Stay where you are, no dearth of food and water in Delhi': Kejriwal says migration of workers is 'dangerous'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the labourers migrating en masse to 'stay back', saying that the Delhi government will take the responsibility of providing them with all basic facilities during the 21-day lockdown period imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India. He said that such an unbridled migration is 'dangerous', especially at a time of when social distancing is being repeatedly emphasised to contain the spread of the virus.

"People are migrating from cities to villages across the country. This is very dangerous. This will take the virus to villages as well. Yesterday, I saw pictures of the gathering of thousands of people. When you are standing in a crowd, even if a single person among them is infected with COVID-19, you will also get infected. Think about your own life and your family," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

Kejriwal supported Prime Minister Modi's initiative of the nationwide lockdown and said that citizens needed to stay wherever they are so that the lockdown is successful and the virus spread can be curbed.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, he said -- 'Stay wherever you are'. I think it is the mantra of this lockdown. If we don't follow this, the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Appealing to migrant workers to stay back in Delhi, Kejriwal said: "Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water."

As the lockdown put their livelihoods on halt, these workers decided to leave the place of their employment for their native homes, most of them on a journey on foot of hundreds of kilometres. In Delhi, many of these men and women, with their bags on their heads and backs and some having babies clung to their arms, were seen waiting in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 8:15 PM on Sunday, around 987 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala on this day. The virus has affected around 681,706 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 31,882, according to the COVID-19 statistics center at the John Hopkins University.