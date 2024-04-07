Twitter
Stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur, several injured

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with a roadshow.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with a roadshow. Unfortunately, during the roadshow on the Katanga-Gorakhpur road, the stage collapsed, injuring several individuals who were taken to a hospital for treatment. The roadshow took place on a 1.2 km route from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing to Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur, Jabalpur. 

 

 

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started in the evening from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and will culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A BJP leader said special arrangements have been put in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

-with Inputs from PTI

