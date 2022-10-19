SpiceJet captains salary to increase, check new compensation structure

SpiceJet has disclosed a revamped compensation plan for its captains, raising their monthly pay to Rs. 7 lakh for 80 hours of flight time.

The airline announced that the increase would take effect on November 1. Compared to their pre-Covid compensation, SpiceJet Captains' salaries will now be higher following the most recent raise.

According to a Spicejet representative, salaries for Senior First Officers and Trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) have also been raised proportionately.

According to the spokesperson, SpiceJet has continuously raised the base pay for pilots. Trainers' salaries increased in September compared to August by up to 10 per cent, while Captains' and First Officers' salaries increased by up to 8 per cent. For Captains and First Officers, the compensation increase increased by another 22 per cent starting in October.

The largest regional airline in the country, SpiceJet, has a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, and freighters and offers numerous daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Most of the airline's aircraft is equipped with SpiceMax, a roomy economy class seat popular in India. The airline also has a specialised air cargo service called SpiceXpress, which provides secure, timely, effective, and seamless freight connections both within India and on international routes.

The airline was recently instructed by the aviation authority DGCA to send engine oil samples from each of the 14 operational Q400 aircraft to Pratt and Whitney Canada in order to check for the presence of metal and carbon seat particles. In addition, Spicejet has been instructed by the DGCA to examine the bleed-off valve screen and casing for signs of oil wetness.

(With inputs from IANS)

