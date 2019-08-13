'Some speaking language of separatists': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi over criticism on Kashmir situation

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday spoke on the Kashmir situation and said that everything is going smoothly in the Valley.

Hitting out at those who are spreading misinformation and criticising abrogation of Article 370 including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi said that these people are trying to spread misinformation.

"Unfortunately some people are speaking the language of separatists. They are doing exactly what the separatists have been doing," he said.

Naqvi further said that these people should think about the country's interest. "They are trying to stage a coup to mislead the people of Kashmir," he added.

"There is peace on the land, but if anybody tries to hamper that peace, he will be penalised," the Union Minister said.

"They will abscond with shame one day. We should be aware of anti-social activities on social media," he added.

Centre has recently withdrawn special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to lift restrictions in Kashmir after a plea seeking withdrawal of undeclared curfew/restrictions and all other regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, internet and news channels from Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Article 370 by the government.

The plea was filed by social activist Tehseen Poonawala.

During the hearing of the plea, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, asked Attorney General for the government, Tushar Mehta,"How long are you going to continue this? (Lockdown in Kashmir)" "We are trying that there is the least inconvenience to the people. We deployed troops in large number to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Mehta replied.

"We are reviewing the day-to-day situation. It is a highly sensitive situation but it is in the interest of everyone. Not a single drop of blood has been shed, no one has died so far," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)