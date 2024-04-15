Sivaganga Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The first phase of the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted and results will be announced on June 4.

This year's election will be for the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Tamil Nadu, including the Sivaganga constituency. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Sivaganga Lok Sabha election.

The first phase of the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted and results will be announced on June 4.

The prominent candidates for the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024 are Dr. Devanathan Yadav from the Bharatiya Janata Party, A Karti P Chidambaram from the Indian National Congress, Ezhilarasi from Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Xaiver Dass from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Karti P Chidambaram of the INC emerged victorious from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 566104 votes, while H. Raja of the BJP received 233860 votes. H. Raja was defeated by 332244 votes.

In the 2014 Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Senthilnathan Pr of the ADMK emerged victorious with 475993 votes, while Dhurai Raaj Subha of the DMK received 246608 votes. In 2014, the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency had 14,12373 registered voters.