Shiv Sena calls key meet of Zilla Pramukhs today, seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs

Amid the political turmoil that has unfolded in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena will hold a key meeting of the party today at 1 pm at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Zilla Pramukhs of the party have been called for the meet. The development comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of Mumbai Sampark Pramukhs.

Posters have been put up in Mumbai's Worli area in support of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. Shiv Sena workers put up posters and wrote on it that Shiv Sainiks are with Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, seeking the disqualification of leader of the rebel MLAs, Eknath Shinde and 11 other MLAs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has petitioned the Deputy Speaker to disqualify these 12 MLAs for not attending the party's Legislature Party meeting held on Wednesday. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told news agency ANI that before the meeting a notice was given to all the MLAs that legal steps would be taken against any MLA who would not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have extended their support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote.

Eknath Shinde claims support of 42 MLAs

On the other hand, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde claimed to have the support of 42 party MLAs, crossing the number of MLAs required to dodge the anti-defection law. In such a situation, if Eknath Shinde's demand is not accepted, then Shinde will demand from Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal that his faction be recognised as the real Shiv Sena.

If this happens then Shiv Sena will be divided into two parts. Now the question is what action will the Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal take. What challenges do they face and what decisions they take will be a matter to be seen.