Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks disqualification of 17 Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde

File photo

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been embroiled in a political crisis, soon after several Sena MLAs rebelled against the political party. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are being led by Eknath Shinde, and have set up camp in a luxury hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

In the midst of the current political storm in Maharashtra, sources have said that Uddhav Thackeray’s team has plans to disqualify 17 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including rebel gang leader Eknath Shinde. This comes just a few hours after Shinde said that he has more than 40 MLAs on his side.

As per news reports and sources, the Shiv Sena is filing an appeal with the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of several rebel MLAs, just as the number of Eknath Shinde’s supporters in Guwahati has crossed 40.

The number of rebel MLAs that are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde has garnered the majority, enough in numbers to leave the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in a minority. This makes things more uncertain for the Sena, which has been urging the rebels to return to Mumbai for talks.

As per the latest reports, the number of rebel MLAs supporting Shinde has now reached 44, with three more Sena MLAs arriving in Guwahati on Thursday night. Putting pressure on the Shiv Sena government, Shinde and the rebel MLAs have been demanding the split of the MVA alliance.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said that if the rebel MLAs come back to Mumbai for talks, the party will be ready to break out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which consists of Shiv Sena, NCP, and the Congress party.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the public through a Facebook live session, saying that he is ready to tender his resignation from the Chief Minister post in Maharashtra if the rebel MLAs come back and speak with him face-to-face.

CM Uddhav Thackeray also vacated his official residence late Wednesday night, returning to his family home Matoshree.

