70 rooms, lavish spa services: Here’s how much Eknath Shinde’s ‘rebel gang’ is spending in Assam’s luxury hotel

File photo

The Maha Vikar Aghadi government in Maharashtra is currently facing a situation of uncertainty over the retention of power in the state. The political crisis in Maharashtra has been triggered by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who has garnered the support of over 40 MLAs now.

While the fate of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hangs in balance due to the political storm, the rebel MLA gang led by Shinde is shacking up in a luxury hotel in Guwahati, Assam, which has been dubbed their “rebel station” in this political battle.

The Radisson Blu luxury hotel, located on National Highway 37 on the outskirts of Assam’s main city has become the centre of attention ever since rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde camped there along with 40-odd MLAs, posing an existential threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde, along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs initially reached a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat, after which they flew to BJP-ruled Assam, checking into a luxury hotel in Guwahati. The most peculiar thing is the whopping amount of money the rebels are spending per day as they remain thousands of kilometers away from Maharashtra.

After landing at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, the rebel MLAs were taken to the Radisson Blu hotel in three Assam State Transport Corporation luxury buses, escorted by the police.

According to sources, a total of 70 rooms have been booked for Rs 56 lakh at the luxury hotel, which has extensive event space, an outdoor pool, a spa, and five restaurants. Adding to this is the daily estimated expense for food and other services at Rs 8 lakh (Rs 56 lakh for seven days), taking the total seven-day cost to Rs 1.12 crore, sources said.

The political storm brewing in Maharashtra has led to an atmosphere of uncertainty for Uddhav Thackeray, who had said yesterday that he was willing to tender his resignation from the Chief Minister post if the rebel MLAs come face to face and ask for the same.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Collapse of MVA alliance certain? NCP set to withdraw support, say sources