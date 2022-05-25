Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply

File photo

Pakistani former cricketer Shahid Afridi has come out in support of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and accused India of silencing voices against human rights abuses.

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Soon after Afridi’s tweet, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra blasted him for his comments. He said that Afridi needs to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate.

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," wrote Mishra on his Twitter.

Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate. https://t.co/eSnFLiEd0z May 25, 2022

