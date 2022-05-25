Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country and other unlawful activities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply
File photo

Pakistani former cricketer Shahid Afridi has come out in support of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and accused India of silencing voices against human rights abuses.

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.   

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Soon after Afridi’s tweet, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra blasted him for his comments. He said that Afridi needs to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate. 

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," wrote Mishra on his Twitter.

 

READ | NIA Court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.