BREAKING: NIA Court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

File photo

The NIA court in Delhi Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had demanded the maximum punishment, the death penalty, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.

The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.